Oct. 29-30
The Assumption Greek Orthodox Church, 97 Walcott St., Pawtucket, R.I., will hold a Frost on the Pumpkin bazaar, on Saturday, Oct. 29, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., and Sunday, Oct. 30, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Feature raffles, penny social, crafts for the holidays, along with Greek/America for take-out only.
Nov. 4-6
St. Mary Antiochian Orthodox Church of Pawtucket, will hold its 43rd annual holiday bazaar, at the St. Mary Parish Center, One St. Mary Way, Friday, Nov. 4, 5-8 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 5, 10 a.m.-9 pm., and Sunday, Nov. 6, 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Free admission. Features authentic Middle Eastern entrées, side dishes and pastries. A visitor from the North Pole will make an appearance on Sunday at 2 p.m. Also includes: raffles, a penny social and more. Visit www.stmarypawtucket.org for the schedule of events.
Smithfield Avenue Congregational Church, 514 Smithfield Ave., Pawtucket, will hold a Holiday Craft and Vendor Fair on Saturday, Nov. 5, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Features more than 20 vendors including knit goods, jams and jellies, Usborne Books, Pampered Chef, American Girl Doll clothes, Scentsy candles, wreaths, bakery items, candy apples, penny candy table and more. Breakfast and lunch items will be available. Raffles will be drawn at 2 p.m.
Glocester Senior Center, 1210 Putnam Pike will hold its fall bazaar on Saturday, Nov. 5, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Features area crafters, vendors, and artisans. Support the Senior Center with purchases from the bake sale, plant sale, sewing group, raffles and penny social. Bake Sale, Plant Sale, Sewing Group, Raffles, and Penny Social. Free admission. Non-perishable food donations for the local food pantry are appreciated.
Mother of Mankind Church, 25 4th St., North Providence, will hold a Snowflake Bazaar on on Saturday, Nov.5, 8 a.m.-3 p.m., and Sunday, Nov. 6, 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. The event will include a major raffle, crafts, knitted items, penny social, hot food, drinks and coffee. For more information, call 401-231-3542.
Attleboro Lodge of Elks will hold a craft fair on Saturday, Nov. 5, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., at 887 South Main St., Attleboro, Mass. Admission is free.
Nov. 11-12
Holy Trinity Parish will hold its annual Christmas Bazaar and Craft Fair on Saturday, Nov. 12, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., in the Norm Malo Hall at the former Msgr. Gadoury School, 1371 Park Ave., which is handicap accessible. Features a gift certificate raffle, split the pot, themed basket and special raffles, vendors, homemade pastries, fudge and a candy booth. Santa will be available for photos. The kitchen will be open for lunch with dynamites, hamburgers, hot dogs and more.
Our Lady Queen of Martyrs Church, Coyle Drive, Seekonk, Mass., will hold its annual Holiday Fair on Friday, Nov. 11, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., and Saturday, Nov. 12, 9 a.m. -4 p.m., in the church basement. Features raffles, jewelry, Christmas decor, toys, hand knits, baked goods, and more. Louise’s Cafe will be open at 10 a.m. both days. Disabled accessible.
Warwick Assembly 15 International Order of Rainbow for Girls will hold a Holiday Craft and Vendor Fair on Saturday, Nov. 12, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., at the Scottish Rite Masonic Temple, 2115 Broad St., Cranston. Features crafts, baked goods, holiday items, candles, and jewelry.
Nov. 19
Arnolds Mills Community House, 75 Hillside Road, Cumberland, will hold an Art & Craft Holiday Market on Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 19-20, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Local artisans will be selling their handmade arts and crafts including seasonal items, knitwear, jewelry, baked goods, and fudge.
