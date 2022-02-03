PROVIDENCE – Festival Ballet will present “Goldilocks and the Three Bears” in the company’s Black Box Theatre, 825 Hope St. Performances take place on consecutive weekends, Feb. 5-20.
Families are invited to revisit this classic fairy tale with its trio of dancing bears and the mischief-making Goldilocks.
Tickets are $20-$25. For tickets and show times, visit https://tinyurl.com/4x2yp9d6 . Masks and proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test required.
