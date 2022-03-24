PROVIDENCE – Festival Ballet Providence will hold its Tutu Soirée on Saturday, April 2, at 6:30 p.m., at The Pavilion at Grace, 300 Westminster St.
The fundraising evening will feature complimentary wine and signature cocktail, hors d’oeuvres and sweet treats by Easy Entertaining.
To purchase tickets, visit https://tinyurl.com/2p8jx256.
