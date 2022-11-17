The Blackstone Valley has no shortage of annual signs that the holidays are quickly approaching. Here at The Valley Breeze, one of the early indicators of the season is the abundance of bazaar listings that start to pour in, beginning early in the fall.
Organizations such as churches, nonprofits and libraries plan all year for these events, and it’s often the biggest fundraiser of the year for some.
If you’re heading out into the bazaar circuit to do some holiday shopping, you’ll find handmade arts and crafts, jewelry, books, gift items, holiday decor and more. Many bazaars feature baked goods, and some serve full meals. There are photos with Santa, penny socials, raffles, silent auctions and perhaps best of all – a sense of community.
Here’s a selection of some of the upcoming local bazaars to get you started.
Nov. 18-20
Arnolds Mills Community House, 75 Hillside Road, Cumberland, will hold an Art & Craft Holiday Market on Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 19-20, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Local artisans will be selling their handmade arts and crafts including seasonal items, knitwear, jewelry, baked goods, and fudge.
St. John Paul II Parish, 755 Central Ave., Pawtucket, will hold a craft fair on Friday, Nov. 18, 9 a.m.-8 p.m.; and Saturday, Nov. 19, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Breakfast, lunch and dinner will be available. Features crafts, books, penny social, plants, tools, baked goods, silent auction and more.
St. Joseph Parish, 1200 Mendon Road, Woonsocket, will hold its 2nd annual Holly Jolly Christmas Bazaar on Saturday, Nov. 19, 9 a.m.-6 p.m., in the Good Shepherd School gym. Features raffles, baked goods, handmade items, penny social, flea market, pictures with Santa.
The North Attleborough Historical Society will hold its Christmas Fair on Saturday, Nov. 19, 1-6 p.m., and Sunday, Nov. 20, noon-3 p.m., at two locations, The Little Red Schoolhouse, 263 North Washington St., and the First Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, 75 Park St., both in North Attleboro, Mass. Features raffles, decorated themed Christmas trees, greenery, knitted and baked goods, wine wheel and more. Free off-site parking area at Poly Met Parking lot, 282 Broad St., with continuous loop shuttle to all locations.
Dayspring Christian Academy, 1052 Newport Ave., Attleboro, Mass., will hold a Fall Holiday Bazaar on Saturday, Nov. 19, 3-7 p.m., and Saturday, Nov. 26, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Wesley United Methodist Church, 55 Woodland St., Lincoln, will host its 55th annual Christmas on the Hill Holiday Bazaar on Saturday, Nov. 19, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Take a ticket at the door to enter to win a free $100 gas card. Features crafts, handmade items, hand knits, rice bags, Country Store, jewelry, Book Nook, live wreaths, frozen pies, baked items, prepared foods, Attic Treasures, silent auction, and a breakfast and lunch cafe. Visit www.wesley-umc.org.
Nov. 25-27
Olive Branch Lodge, 7 Depot St., Douglas, Mass., will hold a Hometown Holiday Hall on Friday, Nov. 25, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Saturday, Nov, 26, 10 a.m.-8 p.m., and Sunday, Nov. 27, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free admission and free refreshments. All items homemade. All proceeds to benefit the Douglas Scouting Association.
Dec. 2-4
BRT Holiday Craft Fair and Festival at Blackstone River Theatre, 549 Broad St., Cumberland, Saturday, Dec. 3, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Features 24 vendors and continuous live music, raffle prizes, a bake sale table including Welsh cakes. Door prizes will be raffled off from each vendor, with the raffle proceeds to benefit BRT’s programming.
South Foster Volunteer Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary will be holding its 67th annual bazaar on Saturday, Dec. 3, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., at the South Foster Fire Station, 7 Mt. Hygeia Road, Foster. Features a large penny social and money raffle along with 10 juried crafters including Christmas wreaths, wood signs, hand woven articles, handmade greeting cards, Teaberry Gardens, handmade jewelry, stained-glass, Randy Peckham’s Pottery, Ray Wolf’s books, handmade baskets and Gail Cooks mittens and accessories.
The Friends of the East Smithfield Library will host a holiday bazaar fundraiser on Friday, Dec. 2, noon-6 p.m., and Saturday, Dec. 3, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., at the library, 50 Esmond St., Smithfield. On Monday, Dec. 5, 10 a.m.-noon, all remaining merchandise will be sold at half price. There will be a penny social raffle, silent auction, white elephant table, stocking stuffers, jewelry, handmade items, holiday decorations and more. Santa will be there on Saturday from 10 a.m.-noon. All proceeds from this bazaar will benefit the library.
St. Paul’s Church, Route 6, 116A Danielson Pike, Foster, will hold a Christmas bazaar, Saturday, Dec. 3, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., and Sunday, Dec. 4, 9 a.m.-noon. Features handmade items, jewelry, holiday items, white elephant table, penny social, baked goods, jams, balsam wreaths, raffles, children’s room and more.
Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 54 Cedar Swamp Road, Smithfield, will be holding its Joys of Christmas Bazaar on Saturday, Dec. 3, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Features baked goods, craft items, gift items, including handmade knitted items, sweets, and many other decorative touches for the Christmas holidays. Breakfast and lunch items will be available. Visit www.orelc.org.
Audubon Holiday Craft Fair at Audubon Powder Mill Ledges Wildlife Refuge, 12 Sanderson Road, Smithfield, Saturday, Dec. 3, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Local vendors selling a variety of nature and wildlife related wares including jewelry, photography, ornaments, stationery, raffles, and other locally made treats.
Dec. 9-10
The First Universalist Church of Burrillville, 134 Main St., Harrisville, is holding a Christmas bazaar on Saturday, Dec. 10, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Features a church bake sale and penny social raffle, vendors, handmade items and more.
Trinity Episcopal Church, 249 Danielson Pike, Scituate, is holding a Christmas bazaar Friday, Dec. 9, 3-9 p.m., and Saturday, Dec. 10, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Features maids of honor pastry, cookie trays, wreaths, boxwood topiaries, swags, cemetery boxes, table centerpieces, Candy Cupboard with peanut butter balls, fudge, and more, handmade crafts, silent auction, penny social, vendors and artisans, children’s area, live music and more. The café will be open for hot meals. Bring a $10 grocery store gift card for the food pantry holiday baskets or make an equivalent donation and be eligible to win a prize.
Christ Church, 1643 Lonsdale Ave., Lincoln, will hold its Christmas in the Village Holiday Bazaar on Friday, Dec. 9, 4-8 p.m.; and Saturday, Dec. 10, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Features a bake shop, holiday gifts, kids’ corner, vendors, penny social, snack bar, sweet shop and more.
Christmas in the Country Bazaar at Laurel Grange, 351 Snake Hill Road, North Scituate, on Saturday, Dec. 10, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will include two floors of vendors and crafters.
Living Hope International, 100 Broadway, Pawtucket, will hold its 2nd annual Christmas Bazaar on Friday, Dec. 9, 6-10 p.m., and Saturday, Dec. 10, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.