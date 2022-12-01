First Baptist Church presents 'A Christmas Carol' Dec 1, 2022 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save NORTH ATTLEBORO, Mass. – First Baptist Church, 75 Park St., will present "A Christmas Carol" one man stage show with Neil McGarry on Sunday, Dec. 11, at 2 p.m.Tickets are $20 at the door or call 508-699-2434. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags A Christmas Carol First Baptist Church Stage Attleboro Ticket Mass. Neil Mcgarry × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. This Week's Ads Most Popular Local woman helps save infant at Walmart J's Deli reopens in Woonsocket, but not Cumberland NP Encompass Park opens Saturday Woonsocket native and former Cumberland Hill teacher Peloquin set to celebrate 100 Northern Souls diner opening at former Lil and Gene's Latest News All the Monastery lights go on Sunday Cumberland police make arrest, set conditions at Lusitana Club Renovations continue at Forestdale School, advancing it toward 'showcase' status City leaders trade blame on multifamily assessments Zoning Board denies MST's proposed variances Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Weekly Best of Cumberland, Lincoln Best trending stories from the week. Weekly Best of from The Observer Best trending stories from the week. Weekly Best of North Providence Best trending stories from the week. Weekly Best of Pawtucket Best trending stories from the week. Weekly Best of Woonsocket, N. Smithfield Best trending stories from the week. Select All / None You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest News All the Monastery lights go on Sunday Cumberland police make arrest, set conditions at Lusitana Club Renovations continue at Forestdale School, advancing it toward 'showcase' status City leaders trade blame on multifamily assessments Zoning Board denies MST's proposed variances Submit a Letter to the Editor If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here. Submit
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.