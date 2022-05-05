PAWTUCKET – It was May 1824 when 102 young women blocked the entrance to Sam Slater’s textile mill, shutting them down while causing the first industrial strike in the United States.
These women, from ages 15 to 30, were weavers and had just found out that the mill owners planned to increase their workday by an hour while cutting their wages by 25 percent. Everyone’s workday was being increased but only the power-loom weavers’ wages were getting cut. So along with community sympathizers, the women gathered by the entrance of the Mill not allowing anyone in for business.
Present day, almost 200 years later, Old Slater Mill, 67 Roosevelt Ave., will hold its first ever First Strike Festival, on Saturday, May 21, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., to commemorate the strike while also having a free community event.
The National Park Service officially acquired stewardship of Old Slater Mill in 2021, so this will be the first program they put on and in collaboration with The Haus of Glitter.
Park Ranger Andrew Schnetzer said that The Haus of Glitter will co-host and emcee the festival, bringing their strong reputation for historic intervention to hold space for community to gather, with awareness, intention and in the fullness of everything this historic site, and the commemoration of the First Labor Strike, represents.
“We are very excited to work with an organization with such history and practice of interpretive and re-imagined history,” Schnetzer said of The Haus of Glitter.
The Haus of Glitter Dance Company, out of Providence, uses movement and choreography, sharing and co-creating with audiences gearing toward queer feminist BIPOC liberation. The Company performs contemporary and traditional West-African/Afrobeats, house, vogue, breakdance, hip-hop, drag and Theatre of the Oppressed. Their presence at the festival will focus on the history of the event in both historical and contemporary context.
Schnetzer hopes that this event will come back each year, especially since the official 200-year anniversary will take place in 2024. He added that they want this festival to offer moments of rest, relaxation, community health as well as giving the history of the First Strike and bringing it into context within today’s world. They also want to honor Pawtucket’s place in American heritage.
“It’s our job to talk about the history and significance of Old Slater Mill with the core of the story happening on this site,” Schnetzer said. “And it being spring, it’s a wonderful opportunity to gather local artists and performers.”
The day will be packed full of performers starting at 11 a.m. with the Squire Mystic Garland Dancers. Cape Verdean American Community Development goes on at 12 p.m., while Mark Cutler takes the stage at 1 p.m. The Rhode Island Black Storytellers are at 2 p.m. and Eastern Medicine Singers round out the main stage at 3 p.m.
Right now there is no rain date for the event. Schnetzer said if there is a little rain, adjustments will be made.
Throughout the day, park rangers will offer free tours inside Slater Mill, while outside, partners from the Old Slater Mill Association, Blackstone River Valley National Heritage Corridor, Blackstone Collaborative, Metamorphosis Dance Company, Rhode Island Spinners Guild, URI Master Gardeners, and others will offer family-friendly activities.
The Metamorphosis Dance Company will perform pop-up dances throughout the grounds, Schnetzer said.
The weekend of the First Strike Festival will kick off the spring and summer series of events held by the National Park Service at Old Slater Mill. Schnetzer said they are bringing back the Walkabout Series, and the walking tours begin that weekend. While other events are not fully planned out yet, during the summer they will be showing films at the mill.
“I’m very interested in seeing how it grows over the next several years,” Schnetzer told The Breeze.
Since taking over the mill, the National Park Service has connected with new partners throughout Pawtucket and Rhode Island as well as keeping their long-time contacts and look forward to future partnerships as well, Schnetzer said.
The 102 women in 1824 were pioneers as other women either led or were a part of later strikes at textile mills in Lowell, Mass., Providence, Waltham, Woonsocket and more.
In 1824, after damage, disorderly conduct, and a mill being set on fire, mill owners and the workers came to an agreement and Slater Mill resumed to full operation on June 3.
For more information, visit www.nps.gov/BLRV.
