PROVIDENCE – FirstWorks, a Providence-based nonprofit dedicated to connecting art with audiences, announces its 2022 Summer Beats Concert Series. The summer line-up features three free concerts. The concerts are presented in partnership with Roger Williams Park Conservancy and Providence Parks Department.
Rhode Island’s own rap and hip-hop artist Flawless kicks off the series with his band at the Roger Williams Park Bandstand on Sunday, July 24, at 6 p.m.
DakhaBrakha, a world music quartet from Kyiv, Ukraine, returns to Providence on Sunday, Aug. 7, at 6 p.m. for a FirstWorks-curated PVDFest event at the Columbus Theatre, 270 Broadway, Providence.
On Sunday, Aug. 14, at 6 PM, FirstWorks Summer Beats celebrates the heritage of Puerto Rican music and its African roots with trombonist William Cepeda from San Juan. Cepeda’s seven-member Afro-Rican Jazz Band heats up the crowd with a blend of jazz and traditional Puerto Rican musical forms.
For more information, visit http://firstworks.org.
