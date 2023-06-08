Merynn Flynn, of North Scituate, right, is playing Mother Abbess in the Rhode Island Stage Ensemble’s production of “The Sound of Music.” The actress, who is a a wheelchair user, says she is grateful for more awareness and inclusion in the theater.
WOONSOCKET – Merynn Flynn is playing Mother Abbess in the Rhode Island Stage Ensemble’s production of “The Sound of Music.” The North Scituate actor laughs when asked if she identifies as a nun. “I do with the Mother Abbess’s nurturing spirit towards Maria,” said Flynn. “I think she sees a lot of herself in Maria. She wants to see Maria succeed and find her place in the world, even if that means that Maria doesn’t become a nun.”
Flynn concedes that she’s played a lot of nuns over the years. From a singing village nun at the Connecticut Renaissance Faire to the Mother Superior in “Sister Act: The Musical.” But that’s just a small portion of the roles she’s played in the past 20 years or so: Sour Kangaroo in “Seussical: The Musical,” Marcy Park in “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee,” Medda Larkin in “Newsies,” Aunt March in “Little Women,” and many more.
“The Sound of Music” tells the story of a young novice who’s sent to be the nanny for the children of the widowed Captain Von Trapp. It’s a love story set against the backdrop of the Anschluss, the German annexation of Austria in 1938.
Flynn’s acting career is remarkable, given her physical limitations. “I was born with arthrogryposis multiplex congenita,” says Flynn, “which is just a fancy way of saying that not all of my muscles formed either correctly or at all” in her arms and legs. She is a wheelchair user and gets “physical with my voice and facial expressions. But I can’t exactly jump around or dance around the stage like most actors can. Although I am fast approaching an age where that won’t be expected of me anyway.”
Accessibility is a major challenge for Flynn. “Over the years, I have auditioned for theaters that had to turn me away due to their performance venue not being wheelchair-accessible or their rehearsal space not being accessible,” she says. “Recently, I auditioned for a role where the character is a wheelchair user and was turned away due to lack of accessibility on their stage, ironically. That was incredibly frustrating and disappointing. But you also have to chuckle at it a little bit.”
Flynn is grateful that such experiences happen less often “as we enter an age of awareness and inclusion in the theater, especially after Ali Stroker won the Tony for playing Ado Annie in ‘Oklahoma!’ a few years ago.”
RISE installed an elevator to its stage especially for Flynn. “We got it for her when we did ‘The Importance of Being Earnest’ a couple of years ago,” says Chris O’Neill, RISE’s artistic director.
Flynn is enjoying her experience as Mother Abbess, the role for which she auditioned. “I had never seen the stage production before,” she says. “I had no idea how much more Mother Abbess does in the stage version.” Until recently, her only experience with “The Sound of Music” was the Julie Andrews movie version.
When she saw the stage script, she was confused. “Since when do Mother Abbess and Maria have to sing a duet of ‘My Favorite Things?’ When did that happen? I thought that was the song that Maria teaches the children when they’re scared of the thunder in the bedroom scene.”
Plus, “there’s all this Latin that all of the nuns have had to learn,” Flynn says with a laugh. “It’s not as much Latin as I had to learn when I did ‘The Hunchback of Notre Dame’ at Academy in January. But still, Latin is Latin and it’s not easy.”
Flynn is excited that audiences are now seeing the show. “I always feel like I have these gremlins on my shoulder, telling me that I’m going to mess up and fail. But apparently, so did Alan Rickman. But most of us know how amazing Alan Rickman was, so if he could keep the gremlins at bay, hopefully I can too.”
Rhode Island Stage Ensemble presents “The Sound of Music” at its theater on Clinton Street in Woonsocket through Sunday, June 11. For tickets and information, visit www.ristage.org.
