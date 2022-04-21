WOONSOCKET – Cass Caduto has been working on “Permanent Solutions” for about 10 years now. The play, being presented by the Rhode Island Stage Ensemble on Saturday, April 30, is “an exploration of mental health and suicide as told with the conversations between two random strangers put together in the final 12 hours of their lives.”
The East Providence resident started writing the show when she was 16.
“I was struggling heavily with my own mental health,” she told me.
Before being diagnosed with bipolar disorder, she attempted suicide.
“This was my unconscious suicide note,” she says.
Caduto spent part of her senior year at East Providence High School in Butler Hospital and started working on her mental health. She said she’s ready for “Permanent Solutions” to be seen, to provide a message of hope to others with their own mental health struggles.
“If I can talk about it, maybe others can feel they can talk about it too,” she said. “And know they are not alone.”
The play focuses on two characters, Katherine and Emma, brought together at a clinic. The clinic is run by a doctor whose whole career revolves around a search for the perfect infallible method of suicide.
“I’d be lying if I said this wasn’t inspired by Doctor Kevorkian,” said Caduto.
The doctor administers two pills, one that turns off the subject’s immune system, and the second, taken 12 hours later, that shuts the subject down permanently. Katherine and Emma spend that final 12 hours in adjoining hospital beds, talking about what brought each of them to this point.
A lot has changed for Caduto in 10 years, and the script changed as well.
“I have a more realistic point of view about everything. I’m not in the middle of it anymore,” she reflects. “Being in the middle of it gives you a skewed point of view. I realized there was no levity (to the script). It was straight-up depressing me.”
Part of the play is a discussion about what it means to “get better,” says Caduto.
“You’re never really healed, you just learn how to cope with it better,” she said. That’s the dynamic that brings Katherine and Emma to the same place. “It’s the knowledge that they will never be better.”
A pivotal point in Caduto’s own recovery “was knowing that I wouldn’t be fully healed and accepting that, learning to do what I could.” Recovery, she says, is not a linear process. “When you fall, you just learn who to get back up more quickly. You embrace the concept of ‘this too shall pass,’ in terms of both the lows and the highs in your life.”
“Permanent Solutions” also explores gender identity and sexuality.
“I probably have come out more than others,” says Caduto. “I knew I liked women at a young age. I was bullied for my clothes, for liking sports. They called me a dike. All my fashion idols were androgynous men.” Men like David Bowie, she says. “I didn’t want to come out, simply so I wouldn’t give (the bullies) the satisfaction.”
In her junior year of high school, some friends took her to her first Pride Festival.
“I realized this is the community for me, and I came out as a lesbian,” she said.
In addition to writing the play, Caduto is directing the show, and playing Katherine.
“I figured that’s one less person who’d have to memorize lines.” She jokes with her friends, saying she sees similarities with Lin-Manuel Miranda in that.
Caduto appeared in RISE’s recent production of “The Tempest,” and during the run, mentioned that she’d written a play and wondered what it would take to get it on the schedule. The next thing she knew, she had a month to get it ready.
“I’m very lucky, I have some brilliant, talented actors who aren’t intimidated by putting this together in just four weeks,” she said.
“Permanent Solutions” is a one-night event at RISE but could enjoy a longer run in the fall at AS 220 in Providence. The show will also be a fundraiser for Mental Health America.
“It’s a wonderful organization,” says Caduto. Her brother Chris has created several original prints from the show that will be available for sale. All proceeds from selling them will go to Mental Health America.
The one message Caduto hopes people take away from her show is this: “You can’t be afraid to talk about (your mental health). It’s OK to ask for help, and to connect with people who’ve shared the struggle.”
RISE, 142 Clinton St. in Woonsocket, presents Cass Caduto’s “Permanent Solutions” on Saturday, April 30. For tickets and information, visit www.ristage.org.
