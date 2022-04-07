FRANKLIN, Mass. – The Franklin Performing Arts Company will unite the culinary and performing arts for an evening of food, drink, and entertainment with its Culinary Cabaret on Friday, April 8, at 7 p.m., at The Black Box, 15 West Central St. Tickets are $75.
The 10th annual Culinary Cabaret spotlights this region’s outstanding culinary talent, showcasing fine wines, craft beer, spirits, dishes, and desserts by partners including The Gavel, Raillery, Curry House, Teddy Gallagher’s, Parker’s Pub, Salty Days Fish Market, Pour Richard’s, Bakeshack, and more. The evening has been a celebrated part of FPAC’s yearly performance calendar for a decade.
Featuring entertainment by Electric Youth and special guest artists of the Franklin Performing Arts Company, Culinary Cabaret supports Electric Youth’s 2022 European tour. Franklin Performing Arts Company is Franklin’s own professional theater company.
For tickets and more information, visit theblackboxonline.com or call the box office at 508-528-3370.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.