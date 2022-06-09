FRANKLIN, Mass. – The Franklin Performing Arts Company, Franklin’s own professional theater company, will present Stephen Sondheim’s Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street June 10-12 at The Black Box, 15 W. Central St.
For tickets and more information, visit www.theblackboxonline.com or call the box office at 508-528-3370.
