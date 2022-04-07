WARREN – The Collaborative, a Warren-based arts nonprofit, will hold free art classes for youth the week of April 18-2, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the organization's two spaces: 498 Main St. and 4 Market St.
The Warren Art Academy, now in its fifth year, is a series of art classes for youth where students are immersed in learning the basics of four different art forms taught by arts education professionals. This year’s academy will feature classes in printmaking, filmmaking, photography and comic design.
This program is made possible by grants from The White Family Foundation, Andrade-Faxon Charities, RISCA, and a legislative grant from Sen. Walter Felag. The classes are free but there is a small, fully refundable deposit in order to reserve a space. The deposit will be refunded once the student completes the full week of classes.
For more information and to register for this special program, visit www.thecollaborative02885.org/warren-art-academy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.