NORTH ATTLEBORO, Mass. – The North Attleboro Cultural Council will sponsor free summer concerts in downtown North Attleboro, at the gazebo in Veterans Park, located in front of town hall at 43 South Washington St.
The concerts will be held on Thursday nights from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., with a rain date of the following Tuesday.
The concerts will also feature a food truck with a lineup of: Supa Dupa Food Truck, Burrito Bowl and Caribbean Press as well as Del’s Lemonade and Palagis Brother’s Ice Cream Truck.
Five concerts are on the schedule, with a mix of music that spans generations.
• The School of Rock’s showcase team will be opening the concert series on July 21. The teens will perform a wide variety of well-known rock covers.
• Willie J. Laws Band will perform on July 28. This group performs classic R&B, country and blues/funk music.
• Local North Attleboro musicians Joe and the Snow Rippers will be featured on Aug. 4. These young teens are an altered lineup of the Massachusetts based band, “Milton Jon and Joey.” They play a mix of diverse, energetic originals as well as covers by famous artists.
• On Aug. 11, vocal duet Steph and Lionel will perform, singing a harmony-rich country-pop blend of contemporary and traditional songs.
• Closing out the concert series will be a town favorite, 4EverFab, on Aug. 18. The Beatles tribute band brings to life timeless music played by request, so the audience will only hear the songs that they want.
These free concerts are provided by the North Attleboro Cultural Council and is funded solely through donations. If any individuals or businesses would like to make a tax-deductible donation, make checks out to NACC and mail to: North Attleboro Cultural Council, P.O. Box 1026, North Attleboro, MA 02761.
