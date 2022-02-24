LINCOLN – Friends of Hearthside will host the program Developing Your Psychic Abilities, with Shelley Boyer, on Sunday, March 20, from 1 to 3 p.m., at the Visitors Center at Chase Farm Park, 671 Great Road.
This interactive and educational workshop is for all levels of abilities. The workshop will offer information on how to tap into psychic skills and deepen the connection with the spirit world.
According to event organizers, Cumberland resident Shelley Boyer has spent a lifetime interacting with the “spirit world,” following an experience that connected her to her deceased grandmother. That incident led her on a spiritual path which landed her on the SyFy Channel series, “Proof Positive,” which showcased her experiences with capturing evidence of spirits in Gettysburg. She’s been a presenter on various topics such as spirit communication and the investigations she’s done at famous haunted hotels that she’s visited in her travels.
Light refreshments will be served. Audience size is limited, and advance registration is required before March 17. Registration is $55. Register at www.hearthsidehouse.org .
A portion of the proceeds benefit the Friends of Hearthside, the volunteer organization serving as stewards of the historic properties of the Great Road Heritage Campus at Chase Farm Park. For more information, email info@hearthsidehouse.org or call 401-726-0597.
