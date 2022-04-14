CUMBERLAND – Friends of the Blackstone will host the premier of the film “Kittacuck Speaks” on Friday, April 22, at the Blackstone River Theater, 549 Broad St., from 7 to 8 p.m.
Kittacuck is the Native American name for what is now called the Blackstone River.
The film is an alternative to the history of the Blackstone River that is centered around the industrial revolution and is the dominant narrative. It tells the story from the perspective of the river itself.
Ultimately, it is a deeply moving message from nature. Urging us to be mindful of the hope, resilience, and compassion it bestows upon us and to work in harmony ensuring the health and wellbeing of our planet.
“Kittacuck Speaks” is an original film produced by the nonprofit environmental organization Friends of the Blackstone with grant funding from the Appalachian Mountain Club through the Rhode Island Rivers Council.
Sponsors of the film are Dunkin Donuts, Sprinklerfitters Local 550 Boston, Navigant Credit Union, Cumberland Quarry, Blackstone Collaborative, town of Cumberland, town of Lincoln.
The event is free and open to the public. Seating is limited. Information can be found under the Events tab on the Facebook page: Blackstone River Watershed Council.
