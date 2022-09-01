Gallery 175 artwork

Artwork by Antoinietta Kies.

PAWTUCKET – Gallery 175, 175 Main St., is showing the work of four artists whose artwork is inspired by dreams, nightmares, absurd occurrences, and fantasy worlds. The artwork will be on display through Oct. 28.  

A reception for the artists will be held on Sunday, Sept. 11, from noon to 2 p.m., in the gallery. The reception is free and open to the public. The gallery is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, visit; Gallery175.com.

