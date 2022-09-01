PAWTUCKET – Gallery 175, 175 Main St., is showing the work of four artists whose artwork is inspired by dreams, nightmares, absurd occurrences, and fantasy worlds. The artwork will be on display through Oct. 28.
A reception for the artists will be held on Sunday, Sept. 11, from noon to 2 p.m., in the gallery. The reception is free and open to the public. The gallery is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, visit; Gallery175.com.
Depicting surreal images with oil on panels is Antonietta Kies with a series of her small paintings, titled, "Mind/Space," in which she depicts ordinary places and things coming together in unexpected ways.
Artist V.F. explores the grotesque and the darker aspects of society. In his mixed media pieces, he distorts human figures to convey his disgust and indignation at the horrors of war and the corruption of authority, according to event organizers.
Using CAD and vector software, Krzysztof Mathews takes the viewer into a world of science fiction where robot characters act out stories and dramatic themes. He creates his figures by constructing 3D models from various materials and then digitally transforms them into prints.
Carol Branton is displaying small collages made up of cut and torn images from books and magazines to compose fractured images that distort the three-dimensional space in a manner similar to cubism.
