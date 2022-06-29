PAWTUCKET – Gallery 175 is hosting an exhibition of paintings by Allie Sabalis and Cathy Chin, titled "Beauty in the Ordinary," that celebrates scenes from everyday life.
As a child, Sabalis immigrated to this country from Lithuania to eventually train as an artist at Nazareth College of Rochester, N.Y., and Pratt Institute in Brooklyn, N.Y. She has since become well-known in Maine and Southern New England for her skillful technique in capturing realistic images of landscapes and still lifes. For the Gallery 175 exhibit, Sabalis will be showing large scale watercolor paintings of casually arranged domestic still lifes.
Cathy Chin grew up in New York and received her undergraduate and graduate degrees from Rochester Institute of Technology and RISD. After moving around the country for a number of years, she is now settled in Providence where she paints in her sunlit, home studio. Her wide range of subjects are observed from real life, and for this exhibit, she has produced a series of small beach scenes.
The public is invited to enjoy the artwork at Gallery 175, 175 Main St., in the Blackstone Valley Visitor Center. The gallery is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
