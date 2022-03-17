PROVIDENCE – Gallery Night Providence will launch its 26th season on Thursday, March 17, with four free guided trolley tours to 16 art spaces. Three of the tours will start and end at the Graduate Hotel. New this year, Gallery Night Providence will launch one tour each gallery night from WaterFire Arts Center.
Additional Gallery Nights will take place on the third Thursday of each month, specifically: April 21, May 19, June 16, July 21, Aug. 18, Sept. 15, Oct. 20, and Nov. 17.
The March 17 tours include stops at Rhode Island Center for Photographic Arts, AS220, and Galerie le Domaine at Domain Properties. March offerings include exhibits that explore the intersection of art and science, one marking Women’s History month, solo shows by Eveline Luppi and Tamara Diaz, Umberto Crenca’s “Divine Providence” series, an immersive installation, and a coffee tasting.
The full schedule for March 17 tours with details on how to participate can be found at www.gallerynight.org.
