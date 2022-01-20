PROVIDENCE – On June 9, 1772, the British H.M.S. Gaspee Schooner was burned by colonists on Narragansett Bay in Warwick. Now in 2022, the Rhode Island 250th Semiquincentennial Commission, established through the R.I. General Assembly, signed by Gov. Dan McKee and chaired by Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea, is planning a series of state-wide events to celebrate Rhode Island’s 250th anniversary which include the burning of the H.M.S. Gaspee.
The R.I. 250th Commission plans to promote Rhode Island’s unique role in the founding of our country and stimulate the local economy through civic engagement and tourism opportunities.
The Gaspee Days Committee, as a member of the R.I. 250th Commission, will kick off the Semiquincentennial anniversary with a festive gala at Rhodes-on-the-Pawtuxet on Thursday, Feb. 24. Honorary co-chairs for the event are Gov. Dan McKee, Sen. Jack Reed, Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, Congressman David Cicilline, Congressman Jim Langevin, Lt. Gov. Sabina Matos, Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea, Attorney General Peter Neronha, General Treasurer Seth Magaziner, Mayor Frank Picozzi, Mayor Ken Hopkins and Mayor Jorge Elorza.
Tickets are available at the Gaspee Days website, www.gaspee.com , or by contacting Tracey Miller at tmiller@gaspee.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.