BELLINGHAM, Mass. – The Bellingham Women of Today will be hosting a Peeps Diorama Contest in April. Community members of all ages, businesses, school classrooms, groups & organizations are all encouraged to enter. Dioramas are limited to shoe/boot size boxes, no larger than 24 inches. The title of the diorama must be displayed on or in front of the creation. Registration is required by Monday, April 10. Entry categories are Adult /Individual, Child (up to age 13), Family/Group/Team.
The drop-off date is on Saturday, April 15, from 10 a.m. to noon, with the entry fee of a donation of white socks of any size (male/female/children) or personal care item such as shampoo and conditioner. All items will be shared with local area shelters in support of domestic violence awareness, one of BWOT charities.
Entries will be displayed in the Bellingham Library Community Room from noon on Saturday, April 15 to noon on Thursday, April 20. Dioramas must be picked up on Thursday, April 20 after winners are announced. If entries are not picked up by 3 p.m., they will be discarded.
Voting will be conducted by the public from April 15 to 20. Ballots can be obtained from the front desk in the library. Winners will be announced and prizes awarded at 1 p.m. on Thursday, April 20. Prizes will be given to the winner of each category and a grand prize to the “Peeple’s Choice" entry.
