BELLINGHAM, Mass. – The Bellingham Women of Today will be hosting a Peeps Diorama Contest in April. Community members of all ages, businesses, school classrooms, groups & organizations are all encouraged to enter. Dioramas are limited to shoe/boot size boxes, no larger than 24 inches. The title of the diorama must be displayed on or in front of the creation. Registration is required by Monday, April 10. Entry categories are Adult /Individual, Child (up to age 13), Family/Group/Team.

The drop-off date is on Saturday, April 15, from 10 a.m. to noon, with the entry fee of a donation of white socks of any size (male/female/children) or personal care item such as shampoo and conditioner. All items will be shared with local area shelters in support of domestic violence awareness, one of BWOT charities.

