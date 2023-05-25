Get tickets for Linden Place's annual picnic May 25, 2023 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BRISTOL – Linden Place, located at the center of the Bristol Fourth of July Parade, will host its annual Fourth of July Parade Picnic, on Tuesday, July 4.Picnic-goers will enjoy bleacher-style seating, tables and chairs under the shade of the trees, a continental breakfast and picnic lunch, come and go access, and restroom facilities.Tickets are $100; $90 for Linden Place Members. Tickets include breakfast and lunch. To purchase tickets, all the office at 401-253-0390, visit www.lindenplace.org or email info@lindenplace.org. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Food Trade Transportation Entertainment The Economy × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In We’ve recently revised our comment policy to help us be more consistent and to be in keeping with our goal to promote a better community conversation. If a comment is deleted, rather than complain about it, simply try again by modifying the verbiage. Comments that will be deleted include: Those that include threatening, derogatory, obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language. This includes any name-calling/nicknames of people both on the local and national level. Those with accusations or allegations that can’t be proven, or that try to build a negative narrative about one person or entity over time through a clearly coordinated campaign. If you believe the backstory really needs to be shared, send us a letter to the editor or a story pitch with your name and contact information. Those with outright lies or falsehoods. Please use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know if you believe a comment was allowed in error. What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. This Week's Ads Most Popular Club 44 gone to make way for new development Denny's owner has goal of reviving Park 'n Shop property Black bear makes way through North Smithfield Nine NPHS students graduate CCRI before leaving high school Woonsocket mayor presents budget; council frustrated over lack of reports Latest News Couple takes on new ownership of Olly's Pizzeria Officials: New school could help retain students, save money Woonsocket stepping in to purchase Dignity Bus Chepachet Baptist Church celebrates 200 years of rich history North Smithfield sticks with single $18 million bond question Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Weekly Best of Cumberland, Lincoln Best trending stories from the week. Weekly best of from The Observer Best trending stories from the week. Weekly Best Of from North Providence Best trending stories from the week. Weekly Best of Pawtucket Best trending stories from the week. Weekly Best of Woonsocket, N. Smithfield Best trending stories from the week. Select All / None You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest News Couple takes on new ownership of Olly's Pizzeria Officials: New school could help retain students, save money Woonsocket stepping in to purchase Dignity Bus Chepachet Baptist Church celebrates 200 years of rich history North Smithfield sticks with single $18 million bond question Submit a Letter to the Editor If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here. Submit Featured Businesses A TO Z TRANSMISSIONS AND AUTO REPAIR 7 ASHTON PARK WAY, CUMBERLAND, RI 02864 +1(401)209-8853 Website Brian Barber & Associates 2190 Mendon Road , Cumberland, RI 02864 +1(401)334-1700 Website All Skill Landscaping +1(401)924-2999 Valley Floor Covering Inc 144 Broad Street, Cumberland, RI 02864 +1(401)724-8650 Website Depaults Hardware 2000 Mendon Road, Cumberland, RI 02864 +1(401)333-9855 Website The J Family Dance Center 132 Mendon Road, Cumberland, RI 02864 +1(401)302-4053 Website Find a local business © Copyright 2023 The Valley Breeze 6 Blackstone Valley Place, Suite #204, Lincoln, RI | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.