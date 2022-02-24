WARWICK – In March 2022, Girl Scouts will celebrate its 110th anniversary and Girl Scouts of Southeastern New England is celebrating with its annual fundraising event, Cookies & Cocktails on Thursday, March 10, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., at the Crowne Plaza, 801 Greenwich Ave.
Local chefs will be creating desserts using Girl Scout Cookies. Participating restaurants include: Bettola, Hemenway’s, Boat House, Iron Works, Res American Bistro, Sin Desserts, and Knead Doughnuts.
Proceeds from Cookies and Cocktails help us provide financial aid, camperships, and support our Community Outreach programs so all girls can benefit from participating in Girl Scouts.
Attendees will enjoy savory hors-d’oeuvres, tasty Girl Scout Cookie creations, and the opportunity to bid on silent auction items. Tickets to this event are $60 per person. This is a 21+ event. Purchase tickets and learn more about the event at gssne.org/cookiesandcocktails.
