WOONSOCKET – Glen Burtnik’s Summer of Love concert will be performed at the Stadium Theatre, 28 Monument Square, on Saturday, July 30 at 8 p.m.
The Summer of Love concert, created by Burtnik, alumnus of Styx and the original Beatlemania on Broadway, is a rock festival on one stage, celebrating the classic rock and soul of the 60s and 70s, the music of the Woodstock generation.
