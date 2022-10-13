LINCOLN – Hearthside House Museum’s annual exhibit, Gone But Not Forgotten, returns this month. The topics of death and mourning in the 19th century are featured as the majestic stone mansion on Great Road gets draped in black and the “household” prepares for the wake of their beloved. During the 200 years that Hearthside was a home, there were five owners who died here. It was during the 19th century that the deceased were embalmed by the undertaker right in their own home and the wake and funeral held there as well. This exhibit showcases the passing of former Hearthside homeowner, Simon E. Thornton, who died in his bedroom on May 2, 1873.
This exhibit takes place on four dates: Oct. 15, 23, 29, and 30, with Saturday openings in the evening and Sunday openings in the afternoon. Group size is limited for each tour, which lasts 90 minutes. Registration is for staggered admissions and advance ticket purchase is required through www.hearthsidehouse.org. Saturday tours begin every half hour starting at 4 p.m. with the last at 6 p.m. Sunday tours begin every half hour between 1 and 3 p.m. Admission is $20 per person. This exhibit is not advisable for children.
Victorian American mourning and funerary traditions and practices are explored in this extensive exhibit and re-creation of Thornton’s wake, which includes displays throughout the house and attic. Volunteer docents dressed in mourning attire guide visitors from room to room as they explain the rituals a family would undertake upon a loved one’s passing. Visitors will learn about the various superstitions surrounding death, the elaborate mourning practices, and funerals as they journey through the house.
Also on display will be antique coffins, a collection of various Victorian mourning dresses, bonnets, veils, and other accessories, mourning jewelry made of jet and woven human hair, funeral receipts from local families, and 19th century embalming tools and more. Some of the other topics covered are the belief in vampires, fear of being buried alive, and the beginnings of spiritualism during the mid-19th century.
Kathy Hartley, president of the museum, emphasizes “This is a carefully researched exhibit about the mourning and funeral practices during the late 19th century.” It is not a Halloween event, but rather educational and quite impactful because it is a fully-guided tour by volunteers in mourning attire, along with an extensive display of artifacts for viewing throughout each room in the house.”
