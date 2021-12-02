PROVIDENCE – When I first spoke with Hamilton’s Pierre Jean Gonzalez, we had to reschedule. “I’m so sorry,” he said. “We just got called into an emergency rehearsal. The whole creative team is here.”
When we reconnected, Gonzalez explained the meeting had been called so the team could get cast pictures. “We have so many new people, and this was the first opportunity to get press shots for the whole company.”
“Hamilton” is arguably the biggest Broadway touring show (in fact, there are two touring companies) and Gonzalez, who’s playing the title role, is living “a dream come true.”
“Hamilton” is a sung-and-rapped-through musical by Lin-Manuel Miranda. It tells the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton. It casts non-white actors as the founding fathers and other historical figures. Miranda described Hamilton as about “America then, as told by America now.”
Gonzalez was part of the touring company before the pandemic shut everything down. “I started as a stand-by for the roles of Hamilton, Aaron Burr and King George.” That lasted a year and a half. Then, he got promoted, and asked to step into Hamilton’s shoes.
“March 27, 2020, was supposed to be my debut performance as Hamilton. We had taken three weeks off at the beginning of March, they pushed the opening back a month, then two months, then shut it all down.”
Like so many actors in his position, Gonzalez returned to New York. He used his downtime wisely, working on building a production company with his fiancé. “I was trying to create, trying to produce.” His pet project is a Puerto Rican traveling theater, and he’s been creating film as well.
Then, about four months ago, the cast was called back. “We started rehearsals the end of July and opened the tour in Atlanta.” The show is at the Providence Performing Arts Center through Dec. 12.
Now, Gonzalez says, he’s “kind of in a groove. At the beginning, it was very terrifying.” Not only getting back to work after such an extended absence, but also with the specter of COVID hanging over their heads.
“We have a COVID officer who travels with us to keep us updated and accountable. Our audiences are masked, and the backstage people are masked. We get tested three times a week, and our interaction with others, except on stage, is limited.”
Gonzalez started off doing plays and dancing hip-hop in high school. “I was part of Macy’s Hip-Hop Kids. It was cool back in the day.”
He went on to earn a bachelor of fine arts degree from Rutgers, then studied Shakespeare for a year at the Globe Theater in London.
“When I saw ‘Hamilton,’ it blew my mind, and I thought, ‘I’ll never do a show like that.’” But then an opportunity presented itself, and he went for it. “I went in for open call, probably eight times. I just kept at it until I got a call back. Then I returned about five times after that. They were making sure I could do it. It would have been very easy to give it up. It’s a long process to get picked as a stand-by. A lot of hard work to get here.”
This is, after all, his dream. He’s willing to sacrifice for what he believes in, for what the show means to him, for what it means about representation. “I’m a Puerto Rican/ Dominican gay Latinx. This is what the country is about.”
Gonzalez enjoys being part of the Phillip Company. “We have really great people. The ensemble members are astounding. Yes, I’m playing Hamilton, but these people around me and backstage, they’re making everything happen around me.”
He misses the two other characters he’s played. “King George has a sweet track, and the character is set up to win. The cape alone is luscious and lovely.”
As for Aaron Burr, “He was a complicated man. The music he has is stunning.”
I had to ask. Has the show’s creator, Miranda, ever stopped in to see him perform. “He did come to one show with his dad, but I wasn’t up that day.”
But all that has changed. Now he gets to go up there every day. And he couldn’t be happier.
“Hamilton” is on stage at the Providence Performing Arts Center through Dec. 12. For tickets and information, call the box office at 401-421-ARTS or log onto www.ppacri.org .
