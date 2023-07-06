Gordon Merald Gould, 87, of Homosassa, Fla., passed away on Monday, July 3, 2023, at HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital in Brooksville, Fla.
A native of Pawtucket, R.I., he was born Dec. 24, 1935, to Harold and Olive (Phillips) Gould, one of three children.
Gordon attended William M. Davies, Jr. Career and Technical High School in Lincoln, R.I., then Gordon served his country honorably and proudly in the U.S. Army from 1954 to 1956. He then earned an associate degree in accounting from Community College of Rhode Island in Warwick.
Mr. Gould then embarked on a long career in the chemical industry with Teknor Apex Inc. in Rhode Island where he reached the title of crew chief. Gordon, along with his beloved late wife of 63 years, Claire T. Gould, moved to Homosassa in 2010 and was a member of the VFW and Fraternal Order of Police. A Roman Catholic by faith, Mr. Gould was also a member of the Knights of Columbus and had passions for education and youth sports, as well as being an animal lover.
In addition to his parents and his wife Claire T. Gould, who passed away on Oct. 28, 2022, Gordon was preceded in death by his brothers Everett and Harold Gould. He is survived by his three children: Linda C. DeRosa of Homosassa, Fla.; Gary G. Gould of The Villages, Fla., and Kevin M. Gould (wife Colleen) of Alachua, Fla.; grandchildren Benjamin Gould of Rhode Island, Nathan Gould of Tampa, Fla., Zachary Ferreira, Matthew P. Gould of Gainesville, Fla., and Brendon M. Gould of Fort Liberty, N.C., and one great-granddaughter, Amelia Gould, of Rhode Island.
Catholic Rite of Committal and Military Honors will take place on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, at 2 p.m., at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Fla.
