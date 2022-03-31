LINCOLN – Lincoln’s one-room Pullen’s Corner Schoolhouse, also known as “The Hot Potato School,” will host a pre-Easter program filled with old-fashioned fun and history with The Great Egg Roll Race, on Saturday, April 9. There will be three sessions, at 1, 1:30 and 2 p.m.
Taking inspiration from the traditional egg roll races held at the White House, the historic schoolhouse is hosting a similar event. During this 90-minute program, children will learn about the traditions of the season and participate in historic craft activities. Docents dressed in period attire will demonstrate how to dye eggs the old-fashioned way by using various plants and then will guide children to make and decorate a simple-weave basket with natural materials for their eggs.
With baskets in hand and colored eggs ready, it will be time for the competition. Children will gather to roll their eggs to the finish line in order to win a prize. Each child takes home their basket, eggs, treats, and historical information about this holiday tradition.
Advanced registration is required through www.hearthsidehouse.org. Cost is $8 per child, and the recommended age is 4-12. Space is limited in each of the three available sessions. Reserve by April 7. The program will be held rain or shine.
For information or questions, contact info@hearthsidehouse.org, or call 401-726-0597.
