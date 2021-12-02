BELLINGHAM, Mass. – This holiday season, the 40th annual “The Nutcracker” returns to the stage and is being presented by the Greater Milford Ballet Company on Saturday, Dec. 18 and Sunday, Dec. 19, at 2 p.m., at Bellingham High School auditorium, 60 Blackstone St.
This state-of-the art ballet production includes dancers from Cumberland, Newport and Woonsocket, and Bellingham, Blackstone, Easton, Hopedale, Mansfield, Mendon, Milford, Shrewsbury, and Upton, Mass. The production is under the artistic direction of Cynthia Marnik and Susanna Vennerbeck.
This year’s guest appearances are by Isabelle Ramage as the Sugar Plum and Timur Kan as the Cavalier from Island Moving Company of Newport Rhode Island.
Local adult and young dancer cast members include:
From Cumberland: Lauren Busavage, Kathryn Bliss, Rosalie Depot, Brianna Flori, Sanjana Maddipudi, Lila Magee, Grant Lepine
From Woonsocket: Lacy Munger
This year’s intermission raffle items will include gift certificates from local restaurants and retailers and themed gift baskets.
Ticket sales are available at Charles River Bank,16 Hastings St., Mendon or by calling the Deane Dance studio at 508-473-3354. Tickets are priced at $25, $20, and $15. Tickets will be sold at the auditorium if still available. Discount sales for non-profit 501(c)3 groups of 10 or more can be arranged by calling Colleen O’Brien at 508-954-4756.
For more information or tickets, send email to deanestudio@yahoo.com or call 508-473-3354.
