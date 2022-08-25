LINCOLN – Four 19th-century buildings at the Great Road Heritage Campus, at Chase Farm Park, will hold guided tours on Sunday, Aug. 28, from 1 to 4 p.m. The sites include the Hearthside Museum (1810), Hannaway Blacksmith Shop (1880), Moffett Mill (1812), and the Pullen’s Corner Schoolhouse (1850).

• Known for its unusual architecture, Hearthside House Museum has many stories about its previous owners to tell, along with an array of antiques and artifacts to show. Tours are led by docents in period attire. Through the tour, you’ll learn about the history of Hearthside and its beginnings as the result of a winning lottery ticket. “The House That Love Built” has welcomed several different residents over the past 200 years, until 1997 when ownership passed to the town of Lincoln.

