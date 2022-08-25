LINCOLN – Four 19th-century buildings at the Great Road Heritage Campus, at Chase Farm Park, will hold guided tours on Sunday, Aug. 28, from 1 to 4 p.m. The sites include the Hearthside Museum (1810), Hannaway Blacksmith Shop (1880), Moffett Mill (1812), and the Pullen’s Corner Schoolhouse (1850).
• Known for its unusual architecture, Hearthside House Museum has many stories about its previous owners to tell, along with an array of antiques and artifacts to show. Tours are led by docents in period attire. Through the tour, you’ll learn about the history of Hearthside and its beginnings as the result of a winning lottery ticket. “The House That Love Built” has welcomed several different residents over the past 200 years, until 1997 when ownership passed to the town of Lincoln.
• Learn about the history of the one-room Pullen’s Corner Schoolhouse and discover why it got the name “Hot Potato School.” Lincoln’s last one-room schoolhouse was moved from its original location on Angell Road to Chase Farm and restored by the Friends of Hearthside. It is now filled with a collection of antique schoolhouse books, toys, and teaching tools.
• The only way to visit the Moffett Mill is by shuttle bus, which may be boarded at Hearthside. The Moffett Mill is a rare survivor of the early Industrial Revolution and was a custom shop where anything that needed fixing or to be built could be done. It is “frozen in time” back to 1900 when the workers left here for the day and never returned, leaving all their tools in place and ready to start their job the next day.
• The blacksmith at the Hannaway Blacksmith Shop, located at the entrance to Chase Farm, will demonstrate at the forge while explaining the history of the shop and the blacksmithing trade. There is no reservation needed for this visit. This is a chance to preview what it might be like to take a class to learn this traditional craft, offered each weekend.
Sites are open from 1 to 4 p.m, with the last admission at Hearthside at 3 p.m., and the other sites at 3:30 p.m. Tours should be reserved ahead of time through www.hearthsidehouse.org. Staggered admissions are scheduled every 30 minutes to help limit size of groups for each tour at each site. Although there is no order to the visits or requirement to visit all four, visitors must check in first at Hearthside to pay admission, in cash at check-in, and then set off for tours at the museum or to hop aboard the shuttle to visit one of the other sites and return later for the museum tour.
General admission at Hearthside is $12; $6 for ages 10-17. Admission includes entrance fee at all four sites. For those not visiting Hearthside, admission for a visit to the Mill is $5 per person, or to the schoolhouse $5 per family. Visits to the Blacksmith Shop are free.
The historic sites are managed by the Friends of Hearthside, an all-volunteer organization dedicated to the preservation and interpretation of these town properties. Proceeds benefit the continued restoration of the sites. Hearthside House is located at 677 Great Road, Lincoln. For more information, contact 401-726-0597 or info@hearthsidehouse.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.