LINCOLN – A final showing of the special exhibit at Hearthside about the nationally-renowned weaving business conducted there by the Talbot family will take place on Sunday, Aug. 27. Guided tours are given at each of the other three sites, as well as Lincoln's Great Road Heritage Campus. Tours begin at 10:30 a.m. and conclude by 2 p.m. There are time slots set up at each site to keep groups small.
Included in the tours are Hearthside House Museum, the Hannaway Blacksmith Shop, the Moffett Mill and the Pullen's Corner Schoolhouse. The tours may be taken in any order. There are specific starting times at each site, however.
Hearthside tours begin at 10:30 a.m., with staggered admissions up to 12:30.
At Chase Farm Park outside the Visitors Center, the newly-installed artist mural of "Great Road in the 19th Century" pulls all the history of this area together in a detailed pen-and-ink illustration. Nearby, the one-room Pullen's Corner Schoolhouse (c. 1850), also known as the "Hot Potato Schoolhouse," invites visitors to experience what students from kindergarten to grade 8 did as they all learned together in one classroom. Visits to the schoolhouse are $5/family payable in cash upon arrival, or included as part of the general admission for tours of the full Campus. The schoolhouse opens at 10:30 a.m. and will accept the last visitors at 1:30 p.m.
At the Hannaway Blacksmith Shop (c. 1880), the blacksmith demonstrates at the forge while explaining the history of this original shop and the blacksmithing trade that occurred here. Admission is free and visitors are welcome to stay as little or as long as they like. No advance scheduling is required
The Moffett Mill (c. 1812) offers a rare opportunity to step back into a different century. A shuttle transport will drop off and pick up visitors on a set schedule, as this is the only safe access to the mill. The last tour is at 1:15 p.m. Admission to the mill is included in the admission fee at Hearthside, or if only visiting the mill, it is $5/person. The only safe access to the mill is by the Campus shuttle van, which leaves continuously from Hearthside .
Admittance times for the tours are staggered, therefore advance registration is recommended. Registration is available through www.hearthsidehouse.org.
The $12 general admission fee includes the tour and exhibit at Hearthside, plus the other three sites; the last tour at Hearthside begins at 12:30 p.m.; the mill at 1:15 p.m. and the schoolhouse and blacksmith shop at 1:30 p.m.
Visitors are asked to check in and pay admission at Hearthside first before heading out on the tours. The shuttle van leaves from Hearthside and runs continuously between the sites. Parking for the tours is across from Hearthside, and the van leaves from the museum at 677 Great Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.