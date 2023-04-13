CUMBERLAND – Blackstone River Theatre, 549 Broad St., will present a CD release concert featuring the Hanneke Cassel Band on Saturday, April 15, at 8 p.m. Admission is $20 advance, $24 day of show.
Boston-based fiddler Hanneke Cassel’s fiddle music fuses influences from the Isle of Skye and Cape Breton with Americana grooves and musical innovations, states a news release. The concert will celebrate the release of Cassel’s new CD, “Infinite Brightness.” Hanneke’s music is a blend of the contemporary and traditional, described by The Boston Globe as “exuberant and rhythmic, somehow wild and innocent, delivered with captivating melodic clarity and an irresistible playfulness.” She has performed and traveled across North America, Europe, Australia and Asia.
She will be joined by Keith Murphy on guitar/vocals, Tristan Clarridge, a former five-time Grand National Fiddle Champion, on cello, and Jenna Moynihan on fiddle. Newfoundland-born guitarist Keith Murphy is a proficient multi-instrumentalist; he has long applied considerable energy to the rhythmic side of music, becoming a valued band member and highly sought-after sideman on guitar, mandolin and foot percussion, states the news release. Tristan Clarridge founded the Bee Eaters with sister Tashina and switched to cello in the pioneering bluegrass-new folk group Crooked Still. He has toured with Mike Marshall, Bruce Molsky and Cape Breton fiddle phenomenon Natalie MacMaster. According to event organizers, Jenna Moynihan is regarded as one of the best in the new generation of fiddle players. Versatile and inventive, her fiddling style draws strongly from the Scottish tradition, but is in no way bound by it. She tours nationally with the Seamus Egam Project.
For reservations, call Blackstone River Theatre at 401-725-9272.
