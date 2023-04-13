Henneke Cassell Band
CUMBERLAND – Blackstone River Theatre, 549 Broad St., will present a CD release concert featuring the Hanneke Cassel Band on Saturday, April 15, at 8 p.m. Admission is $20 advance, $24 day of show.

Boston-based fiddler Hanneke Cassel’s fiddle music fuses influences from the Isle of Skye and Cape Breton with Americana grooves and musical innovations, states a news release. The concert will celebrate the release of Cassel’s new CD, “Infinite Brightness.” Hanneke’s music is a blend of the contemporary and traditional, described by The Boston Globe as “exuberant and rhythmic, somehow wild and innocent, delivered with captivating melodic clarity and an irresistible playfulness.” She has performed and traveled across North America, Europe, Australia and Asia.

