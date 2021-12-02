BURRILLVILLE – A new partnership and nonprofit organization are opening doors for a historic venue tucked off the beaten path of the Rhode Island theater scene.
The Assembly Theatre, located in downtown Harrisville, is Burrillville’s own performing arts venue. The theater was founded in 1934 by Austin T. Levy and his wife, June Rockwell Levy, the local mill owners and philanthropists who left their mark on many of Burrillville’s historic buildings.
Though various theater companies have come and gone over the years, the theater’s current arts programming is under the direction of the Patrons of the Assembly Theatre and its associated in-house production company, AssemblyACT. Holly Dumaine-Picard, executive chairwoman of the Patrons of the Assembly Theatre, explained how Levy and his wife, who are buried on the property, wanted to offer a place of entertainment for residents on the shores of the Harrisville Pond.
“He basically owned a large part of the town. He built houses for the mill workers, he built a post office and donated it to the town,” she said.
The Levys donated the Assembly Theatre to the town to be overseen by a board of administration. Today, the board continues to administer the Assembly Theatre building along with several other properties in town.
In 2019, the board joined with members of the community to form the Patrons of the Assembly Theatre, a new organization dedicated to promoting and creating arts programs at the historic venue. Dumaine-Picard said the group’s goal is to revitalize the once-dormant theater and infuse it with life for a new generation of theatergoers.
“When I have older folks who come in who were here as children, they say it looks exactly the same,” she said. “It’s kept the charm that it’s always had.”
Like many area residents, Dumaine-Picard said she knew little about the historic theater prior to volunteering on a production of “The Wizard of Oz” in 2018. A self-described “ultimate theater mom,” she grew up in Connecticut and moved to Harrisville in 2008.
“It took me 10 years to step foot into this theater I didn’t know existed,” she said.
This weekend, AssemblyACT will launch its first full-length musical production, “Little Women,” starring Shauna Brosky, Emma Foxon, Victoria Hamilton and Emmilee Jordan. Due to ongoing renovations at the theater, the production will take place at Burrillville High School on Dec. 3 and 4 at 7 p.m. and Dec. 5 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $20 and available online at www.tinyurl.com/3wsucent or at the door.
Though the group is eager to show off their theater to visitors, Dumaine-Picard said the temporary venue gives them an opportunity to continue an ongoing partnership with the Burrillville School Department. Burrillville High School is in the process of establishing a performing arts pathway, and students in the construction management pathway completed the “Little Women” sets. In the future, she said, she hopes to welcome students to the Assembly Theatre building as part of the theater’s acting and production crew.
As for the renovations, she said, those will also help further the venue’s goal of offering theater to all. Once complete, the stage will be fully ADA accessible to individuals in wheelchairs. Other long-term renovation plans include ADA-dedicated seating and a sound and light booth.
In addition to offering their own productions, Dumaine-Picard said they welcome other theater companies to use the space. The theater has also hosted food truck nights and community events such as school field trips and Eagle Courts of Honor.
“I want this place to be a place that children when they’re older will remember coming here,” she said.
To learn more about the Assembly Theatre or purchase tickets for upcoming events, visit www.assemblytheatre.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.