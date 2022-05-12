LINCOLN – On Saturday, June 4, a trip back to pioneer days is planned for young girls and their doll as the Friends of Hearthside presents, “A Day in the Life of Kirsten: An American Girl Doll in 1854.” This inaugural multi-site event takes place at the Great Road Heritage Campus at Chase Farm Park on Great Road and includes both the Pullen’s Corner Schoolhouse and Hearthside in a four-hour program.
The interactive, hands-on program includes learning about daily chores in the home and chores on the farm that were the responsibility of kids, such as fetching water, washing clothes, churning butter, and feeding the animals. It also includes going to school in a one-room schoolhouse just as Kirsten did and learning about other parts of the world, reciting poems as she did to learn a new language and taking lessons in penmanship while writing on a slate board. Girls will use their creativity in craft activities that feature toys and activities which Swedish girls would have played with, and a cookie that she might have enjoyed back in her home country of Sweden. Docents dressed in historical attire will lead the activities which take place indoors and outdoors.
Tickets may be purchased through the Hearthside website hearthsidehouse.org by June 1. The program is for girls ages 7 and older with their doll, accompanied by one adult. The program runs from 12:30-4:30 p.m. Cost is $36/child and adult pair. Space is limited. The program includes craft items that will be taken home, refreshments, raffles, and the Gift Shop at Hearthside featuring doll clothing and accessories.
