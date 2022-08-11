LINCOLN – Hearthside Museum will hold its last drive-in movie night for the season at Chase Farm Park, 671 Great Road, on Saturday, Aug. 20, at 7:30 p.m., as part of its classic outdoor movie series.
The event will feature the 1971 film, “Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory.” The musical fantasy stars Gene Wilder as Willy Wonka.
Space is limited to 30 cars. A $20 admission fee per car includes the movie and a special chocolate bar for each car. One of those will contain a special surprise, a ticket for a family of four to the BeWitched & BeDazzled festival being held on Oct. 1 at Chase Farm. Refreshments of popcorn, beverages, and candy will be available for purchase at the concession stand. Advance registration and ticket purchase is required at www.hearthsidehouse.org.
