LINCOLN – Hearthside House has tickets available for its signature event, the Afternoon Tea, being held on Saturday, May 13. This year’s theme is a Titanic Tea. There will be two seatings being offered.
The event is an elegant first-class afternoon tea just as it would have been featured onboard the White Star Lines ship Titanic, a news release states. Featured will be special guest presenter, Walter Powell, who will speak about the world’s most famous “Ship of Dreams” and its unsung heroes, those who created the opulent experience for its passengers. The event will also host a raffle, tour and prizes, and the gift shop will be open.
Guests are invited to join in the spirit of the event by dressing in the era of 1912 as the first-class passengers on the ship would have done. Fancy hats or tiaras are encouraged, although not required. Prizes will be awarded for the best interpretation.
Following the Tea, guests are welcomed to a self-guided tour of the museum, where the current exhibit “Woven in Time,” about the Talbot family who lived at Hearthside from 1904-1926, is on display on the second floor.
Two seatings are offered at either 12:30 or 3:30 p.m. Tickets are $47 each and are available only by advance purchase through www.hearthsidehouse.org. This event is geared toward an adult audience and not appropriate for children under age 12.
