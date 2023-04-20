'Woven in Time: The History of the Talbot Family'

“Woven in Time: The History of the Talbot Family” is the featured exhibit at Hearthside as the museum opens for tours for the 2023 season. Noted early 20th century photographer, David Davidson, took many photographs when the Talbots lived there, such as this hand-colored picture “On a News Hunt.” The original photo is one of several on exhibit, along with one of the woven shawls shown.

LINCOLN – On Sunday afternoon, April 23, Lincoln’s Hearthside House Museum, 677 Great Road, will open its 2023 season, offering something of interest for everyone and for all ages at each of the four sites as part of the Great Road Heritage Campus, notes a news release.

Fully-guided tours will be given by the museum’s volunteers, who are dressed in period attire at each site: Hearthside House (1810). the Moffett Mill (1812), Hannaway Blacksmith Shop (1880), and the Pullen’s Corner Schoolhouse (1850).

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We’ve recently revised our comment policy to help us be more consistent and to be in keeping with our goal to promote a better community conversation. If a comment is deleted, rather than complain about it, simply try again by modifying the verbiage.

Comments that will be deleted include:
  • Those that include threatening, derogatory, obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language. This includes any name-calling/nicknames of people both on the local and national level.
  • Those with accusations or allegations that can’t be proven, or that try to build a negative narrative about one person or entity over time through a clearly coordinated campaign. If you believe the backstory really needs to be shared, send us a letter to the editor or a story pitch with your name and contact information.
  • Those with outright lies or falsehoods.
Please use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know if you believe a comment was allowed in error.

What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.