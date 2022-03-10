LINCOLN – The Friends of Hearthside will kick off its 2022 season on Sunday, March 20, with an opening of the 1812 Moffett Mill as well as the Pullen’s Corner Schoolhouse at the Great Road Heritage Campus at Chase Farm Park, 671 Great Road.
Through the sponsorship of Lincoln Tire & Auto, the organization’s recently repaired shuttle van will be available to transport visitors to the Mill, which is the only safe access means to visit. This early relic of the Industrial Revolution operated with water power from the Moshassuck River and did custom work and repairs for area businesses and farms, from wagons, buggies and tools to laces for shoes and corsets around the period of the Civil War. It is set up just as it was when the mill closed around 1900.
Reserving a spot in advance is advisable by registering through the organization’s website for one of the scheduled tour times that take place between noon and 3 p.m. The fee is $5 per person, payable in cash upon boarding the shuttle.
Located next to the Visitors Center at the Park, the 1850 one-room schoolhouse will also open between noon and 3 p.m. The schoolteacher, dressed in period attire, will invite guests to take a seat at the bench desks and learn some of the lessons that children ages 5-15 would have been taught together in one class in this rural schoolhouse. The schoolhouse was relocated to Chase Farm Park from its original location on Angell Road by the town of Lincoln and has been totally restored and furnished by the Friends of Hearthside. Programming and school tours are scheduled through December.
At the entrance to the Park is the Hannaway Blacksmith Shop, where visitors can watch the blacksmith shape hot metal into useful implements. The shop also offers classes between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. every weekend.
Hearthside will host a special Developing Your Psychic Abilities workshop that is being held at the Visitors Center. Space is limited and only advance tickets will be sold. The museum will re-open for tours, exhibits and special programs next month, starting on April 3 with the exhibit Something New, Something Old: 150 Years of Wedding Traditions.
To reserve space, visit www.hearthsidehouse.org or call 401-726-0597.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.