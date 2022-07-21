LINCOLN – Hearthside Museum is presenting a new event on Thursday, Aug. 4 for young women whose favorite childhood memories included poring over the latest Pleasant Company catalogs to pick out a special outfit for their American Girl Doll. This event offers a chance to reminisce with fellow American Girl Doll enthusiasts at this age 21+ summer party.
Hearthside’s own American Girl super fans, volunteers who discovered their love of history through the books and dolls, will present the interactive program, that will include interesting facts and history about the dolls, trivia, and displays of the historic dolls and merchandise of Kirsten, Felicity, Samantha, Addy, Molly, Josefina and Kit. Guests are invited to bring their doll if they choose to and share their stories.
“After hearing from so many mothers who have brought their daughters to our doll events over the years as well as from the young women who are now volunteers with us about the impact these dolls had on igniting a passion for history, we decided to create an event just for this age group,” states Kathy Hartley, president of the organization. “Their excitement in talking about and reliving those memories has been contagious, and underscores the importance that these dolls and their stories have had in shaping the lives of generations of girls.”
The reception also features American Girl Doll themed refreshments. Attendees must be 21+; this is not an event for children. The museum will be open for self-guided tours, and the gift shop will be offering special themed doll merchandise. The event begins at 6:30 and is held outdoors under a tent, rain or shine. For more information, email info@hearthsidehouse.org or call 401-726-0597.
