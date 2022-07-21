LINCOLN – Hearthside Museum is presenting a new event on Thursday, Aug. 4 for young women whose favorite childhood memories included poring over the latest Pleasant Company catalogs to pick out a special outfit for their American Girl Doll. This event offers a chance to reminisce with fellow American Girl Doll enthusiasts at this age 21+ summer party.

Hearthside’s own American Girl super fans, volunteers who discovered their love of history through the books and dolls, will present the interactive program, that will include interesting facts and history about the dolls, trivia, and displays of the historic dolls and merchandise of Kirsten, Felicity, Samantha, Addy, Molly, Josefina and Kit. Guests are invited to bring their doll if they choose to and share their stories.

