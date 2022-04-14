LINCOLN – An afternoon tea, Downton-style, returns to the Hearthside House Museum with a favorite program especially for fans of the popular “Downtown Abbey” series. Afternoon tea will be presented on Saturday, May 7, with “family and staff” of Hearthside, dressed in period attire, greeting visitors just as it was portrayed in the show.
Two seatings are offered at either 12:30 or 3:30 p.m. Tickets are $47 each and are only available for advance purchase before April 30 through the website www.hearthsidehouse.org. Seating is limited.
A special feature will be a presentation on the fashions worn during the series. The evolution of the period from 1912-1926, which began with the sinking of the Titanic through the end of World War I, to the advent of telephones and electricity, and concluding with the jazz age, is reflected in the fashions over the course of the program. Several examples of these fashions and accessories will be highlighted by fashion historian Karen (Ren) Antonowicz.
Guests are invited to join in the spirit of the event by dressing in Downton-inspired outfits and hats, fascinators, or tiaras, although not required. Prizes will be awarded for the best interpretation. Tea will be served by “the downstairs staff” and include brewed Earl Grey loose-leaf tea, miniature sandwiches, scones, and savory sweets. Familiar music from the “Downton” series, trivia, and raffle baskets will also be featured. Following the Tea, guests are welcomed to a self-guided tour of the 2nd floor of the museum where some dresses from the recent wedding exhibit remain on display, and shopping in the gift shop.
Hearthside House is located at 677 Great Road. For more information, call 401-726-0597 or email info@hearthsidehouse.org.
