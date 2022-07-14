LINCOLN – Tickets are now on sale for Hearthside’s American Girl Doll Garden Party being held on Saturday, July 30. This turn-of-the-century style garden party brings an afternoon of old-fashioned fun to young girls ages 5 and up and is held on the grounds of the 200-year-old mansion.
Girls along with their favorite doll, and accompanied by an adult, will hear a presentation about the story of Samantha, the American Girl Doll character from 1904 who grew up in a mansion in the city. Guests at the garden party will learn and participate in the types of activities that Samantha did during the summer, such as playing old-fashioned lawn games such as rolling hoops and graces, learning about the meaning of different flowers, and creating a craft from preserved flowers. Volunteers in period attire with their parasols and fans, an antique buggy to climb aboard for pictures, and a special display of the original Samantha doll and her summertime accessories are all highlights of this afternoon event. Light refreshments will be served.
Unlike afternoon tea, the garden party is more informal. There will be door prizes and raffles as well. A photo of each family will be provided as a remembrance. A visit to the gift shop concludes the day, featuring special offerings for the dolls, and moms too.
Guests will be invited inside to tour the museum after the outdoor presentations are completed.
There are two sessions being offered: noon-1:45 p.m. or 2:15-4 p.m. The event is held rain or shine, under a tent on the grounds of the museum. Tickets must be purchased in advance through www.hearthsidehouse.org and are $24 per child and $14 per adult.
For more information, contact info@hearthsidehouse.org or call 401-726-0597.
