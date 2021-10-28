LINCOLN – Hearthside Museum will be showing the 1990 blockbuster film, “Ghost,” as a drive-in movie at Chase Farm Park on Saturday, Nov. 6, at 6:30 p.m., marking the end of its Classic Movie Series this season.
The movie, which stars Patrick Swayze, Demi Moore and Whoopi Goldberg, is both a ghost story and a romance. It was also an Academy Award winner and the highest grossing movie when it was released over 30 years ago.
Tickets must be purchased in advance by Nov. 5 at www.hearthsidehouse.org . Admission is $12 per person. In case of inclement weather, it will be moved to Sunday but will start an hour earlier with the change in daylight savings time.
For more information, contact info@hearthsidehouse.org or call the museum at 401-726-0597.
