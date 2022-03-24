LINCOLN – Springtime brings flowers, weddings and family traditions, and that is the focus of Hearthside Museum’s exhibit as the 2022 season opens with the return of Something Old, Something New: 150 Years of Wedding Fashions & Traditions on Sunday, April 3, from 1 to 4 p.m. Additional openings are scheduled for Saturday, April 9 and Saturday and Sunday, April 23 and 24, at the same time.
Throughout two floors of the historic house museum, some 50 antique dresses will be exhibited that span the period from the 1860s to 2000. The home’s 10 fireplaces serve as a backdrop to each room’s displays, with decorated mantels of spring flowers, adding to the beauty of the fashions. Visitors are welcomed to take the self-guided tour through the museum to see these examples of wedding fashions, and to learn how styles changed with each decade, including the ceremonies, receptions, cake styles, and honeymoons.
Some traditions have withstood the test of time, while others have disappeared into history. A myriad of wedding superstitions of good luck and bad luck that stem from the Victorian era may surprise or sound familiar to many, such as the bride having “something old, and something new” as part of her attire on her wedding day. Docents dressed in period attire will be available throughout the museum to inform visitors as they learn about the evolution of weddings that this exhibit presents.
Dress fashions range from elaborate Victorian era dresses adorned with lace, to the classic satin dresses of the 1940s, to “Sunday best” dresses, to the princess style dresses of the 50s and 60s.
General admission is $15 adults and $8 for youth ages 10-17; free for members of Friends of Hearthside. Admission times are staggered between 1 and 3 p.m. Reserve a time slot in advance at www.hearthsidehouse.org.
Hearthside House Museum is located at 677 Great Road.
