LINCOLN – What did kids do 150 years ago for summertime fun? Find out during Hearthside’s Passport to the Past program on Sunday, Aug. 14, from noon to 3 p.m.
The Friends of Hearthside are inviting children 5 and older, along with adults, to come along and pick up a passport and then set out on a journey back into the world of children’s play in 1871.
Dressed in historical attire, the schoolmarms and schoolmasters of the one-room Pullen’s Corner Schoolhouse will guide guests as they step back into history to experience and make many of the toys that were made at home, not bought at a store like today. Various activity stations will be set up around the grounds for this unique trip back in time, which includes a range of activities to select from—paper boats/hats, yarn dolls, jumping jacks, a woven bookmark, clothespin soldiers, thaumatropes, art and nature, and cyanotype. Guests may take a short trip or take the entire journey for the whole afternoon. Get your passport booklet fully stamped upon completion of all activities, which will take about 90 minutes for the full experience.
Reserve a time slot for your arrival between noon and 1:30 p.m. at half-hour increments to space out groups. Upon arrival, each participant will receive a stampable “passport” booklet to visit the docent-led education stations that are set up. The event is held rain or shine.
Children must be accompanied by an adult, although the adult need not be a participant in the activities unless they wish to do so. Advance registration is required at www.greatroadheritagecampus.org. Cost is $10 for one participant (either child or adult), or $15 for more than one and up to four participants.
