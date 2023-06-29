WHITINSVILLE, Mass. – The Blackstone River Valley National Heritage Corridor announces its Bike the Blackstone series will offer free guided rides on Wednesdays in July, August, and September, at 6:30 p.m., beginning July 5, at Blackstone River State Park, 1075 Lower River Road, Lincoln.
The July 5 event will include a scavenger hunt and introduction to cycling event with the Jr. Ranger activity booklet. The ride will be roughly 1-2 miles and suitable for families and children.
The following rides are offered. Bikes and safety equipment are not provided and must be brought by participants. No registration is needed.
• July 12 – This Ride Rocks!: Explore the minerals and geological formations that make up the Blackstone River Valley. This is a 10-mile ride with low to moderate difficulty.
• July 19 – Ride to Valley Falls Heritage Park: Explore the power of water. Take a trip to the Valley Falls Heritage Park. See an example of how the power of the river was harnessed and the remnants of hydraulic power system. This is an 8.8 mile ride with moderate difficulty.
• July 26 – Explore the environmental impact of industry: Learn about the history of the Blackstone River. Explore the ups and downs of the Blackstone River through the years, from bountiful farmlands to one of the most polluted rivers in the United States. The ride is 12.4 miles with moderate difficulty.
• Aug. 2 – Ride Through History: Joe LyonWurm will lead this guided bike ride along the Blackstone River Bikeway. Learn about Everyday Anthropology, an educational non-profit effort, and see the urban landscape in a new light.
• Aug. 9, – The Start of Something New: Take a trip to the mill that started it all. Join us as we ride south to the first successful water powered cotton spinning mill in North America and the birthplace of the Industrial Revolution. The ride is 12.6 miles with moderate difficulty.
• Aug. 16 – Dam! What a Ride: Travel north along the Blackstone River Bikeway taking a closer look at some of the dams that powered the Industrial Revolution. The ride is 6 miles with moderate difficulty.
• Aug. 23 – Families Past and Present: Take a short leisurely ride around the Ashton Village. Learn about the lives of families who worked in the Ashton Mill and made new lives for themselves in this community. Suitable for families and young riders. The ride is 1-2 miles with low difficulty.
• Aug. 30 – Planting for Pollinators: Visit two pollinator gardens to learn about the native plants and animals that aid in rejuvenating the environment. The ride is 5.8 miles with moderate difficulty.
• Sept. 6 – Ride Through History: Joe LyonWurm will lead this guided bike ride along the Blackstone River Bikeway. Learn about Everyday Anthropology.
• Sept. 13 – Ride to Lonsdale: Ride south along the Blackstone River Bikeway and discuss the multiple mill villages of the Lonsdale Company. Ride ends at the Lonsdale Drive-In, an example of an environmental restoration project. The ride is 6.4 miles with low difficulty.
• Sept. 20 – Scavenger Hunt/Intro to Cycling: Learn the rules of the bike path and explore the Blackstone River State Park with the Jr. Ranger activity booklet. Suitable for families and children.
• Sept. 27 – Transportation Along the Blackstone: Take a trip along the Blackstone Canal to the Pratt Dam. This tour will include information on what it takes to construct a canal, as well as the evolution of transportation. This is a 5.2 mile ride with low difficulty.
