Nov. 5-7
• St. Agatha Church, 34 Joffre Ave., Woonsocket, will hold its annual Christmas bazaar on Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 6-7, from 9 a.m., to 3 p.m., in the church hall. The bazaar will feature a wide variety of booths as well as activities, raffles and games of chance. Food will be available for purchase. Call 401-767-2950.
• The Friends of the East Smithfield Library will host a Holiday Bazaar fundraiser on Saturday, Nov. 6, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. It will be held outside, rain or shine, under the library tent at 50 Esmond St., Smithfield. A wide variety of holiday decorations, gift items, white elephant table, stocking stuffers, ornaments, books, jewelry, collectibles and more will be available. All proceeds from this bazaar will benefit the library.
• Christ Community Church of Blackstone will hold its 2021 Holiday Bazaar, Craft and Vendor Show on Saturday, Nov. 6, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the Elks’ Lodge, 380 Social St., Woonsocket. There will be 31 tables of assorted crafts. Coffee, breakfast pastry and lunch will be available.
• Saint Sahag and Mesrob Armenian Apostolic Church, 70 Jefferson St., Providence, will hold its church bazaar on Saturday, Nov. 6, from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sunday, Nov. 7, from noon to 6 p.m.
• St. Mary Antiochian Orthodox Church of Pawtucket, One St. Mary Way, will hold its 42nd annual holiday bazaar Friday, Nov. 5, 5-8 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 6, 9 a.m.-9 p.m.; and Sunday, Nov. 7, 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Free admission. The event will feature authentic Middle Eastern entrées, side dishes and pastries, penny social and raffles. Children’s entertainment, face painting, balloon animals and storytelling will be held on Saturday at 2 p.m. A visitor from the North Pole will make an appearance on Sunday at 2 p.m. Visit www.stmarypawtucket.org for the schedule of events, directions and other information.
Nov. 13
• Holy Trinity Parish will hold its annual Christmas bazaar on Saturday, Nov. 13, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., in the Norm Malo Hall at the former Msgr. Gadoury School, 1371 Park Ave., Woonsocket, which is handicapped accessible. There will be gift certificate raffles, split-the-pot, themed baskets and special raffles. Many vendors will be on hand. Also, homemade pastries and fudge. Visit Santa, bring the children to take photos with him and give him their wish list. The kitchen will be open for continental breakfast and lunch, which includes dynamites.
