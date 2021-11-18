Nov. 19-21
• Wesley United Methodist Church, at 55 Woodland St., Lincoln, will host its 54th annual Christmas on the Hill Holiday Bazaar on Saturday, Nov. 20, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event will feature quilted items, live wreaths, tree ornaments, crafts, hand-knitted and crocheted Items, homemade baked goods and frozen pies, a Country Store, a Book Nook, jewelry, and attic treasures. A To-Go Café will include breakfast and lunch foods. Masks will be required inside. For more information, call 401-724-7954 or email info@wesley-umc.org
• Georgiaville Baptist Church, 100 Farnum Pike, Smithfield, will hold its Christmas bazaar on Saturday, Nov. 20, from 9 a.m.t o 2 p.m. There will be a raffle, penny social, Christmas room, baked goods handmade items and a snack bar.
• St. John Paul II Parish, 755 Central Ave., Pawtucket, will hold its Christmas bazaar on Friday, Nov. 19, 10:30 a.m.-8 p.m., and Saturday, Nov. 20, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. The event will include crafts, plants, books, silent auction, raffles and a penny social. The kitchen will be open.
• St. Luke Episcopal Church, 670 Weeden St., Pawtucket, will hold its annual Christmas bazaar on Friday, Nov. 29, 4-8 p.m., and Saturday, Nov. 20, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. The event will include raffles, homemade baked goods, crafts, gift baskets, penny social and Grandma’s Attic. Raffles wil be pulled Saturday at 2:30 p.m.
• St. Aidan-St. Patrick Parish, 1460 Diamond Hill Road, Cumberland, will hold its holiday craft and vendor fair on Saturday, Nov. 20, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. The event will feature, holiday wreaths, angels, ornaments, and decorative trees, teacher’s gifts, jewelry, crocheted animals and apparel, soaps, honey and beeswax paintings, penny social and more.
• The North Attleborough Historical Society will hold a Christmas Fair and Open House on Sunday, Nov. 21, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., at the Little Red Schoolhouse and next door at the Woodcock Garrison House located at the junction of Route 1 and 1A, 362 North Washington St., North Attleboro, Mass. The event will include raffles, baked goods, holiday decorations, jewelry, knitted and handmade items, decorated trees and wreaths along with Historical Society items. Masks are required. Tour the Woodcock Garrison House which will be decorated by the Angle Tree Garden Club. Suggested donation is $5/adult and $3/child.
Dec 3-5
• The Parish of Our Lady of Good Help/St. Theresa Shrine and the Parish of St. Patrick will hold a joint bazaar event at their two locations, 35 Dion Drive, and 45 Harisville Main St, in Harrisville, on Friday, Dec. 3, 4-7 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 4, 9 a.m.-7 p.m.; and Sunday, Dec. 5, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. The event will include hand-made crafts and decorations, gifts, raffles and more. The kitchen will be serving fresh-made snacks and light meals throughout the time.
• BRT Holiday Craft Fair and Festival at Blackstone River Theatre, 549 Broad St., Cumberland, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be 24 vendors on site and the event will also feature continuous live music, raffle prizes, a bake sale table, and refreshments. Door prizes will be raffled off from each vendor with the raffle proceeds to benefit BRT’s programming.
• Santa’s Chimney Christmas Bazaar at Laurel Grange, 351 Snake Hill Road, North Scituate, Sunday, Dec. 5, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. The event will include local vendors and crafters, raffles, door prize, 50/50 tickets to benefit an SFD firefighter battling cancer. Proceeds will help adopt a local child for Christmas.
