Four Corners Community Chapel, 200 Angell, Cumberland, will host a Christmas Bazaar on Saturday, Dec. 10, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be a silent auction, homemade baked goods, a white elephant table, jewelry, handmade crafts, and a Youth Ministry table. The kitchen will be open for breakfast and lunch. The bazaar will be held in the Fellowship Hall, which is located in the lower level of the Chapel.
The First Universalist Church of Burrillville, 134 Main St., Harrisville, is holding a Christmas bazaar on Saturday, Dec. 10, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Features a church bake sale and penny social raffle, vendors, handmade items and more.
Trinity Episcopal Church, 249 Danielson Pike, Scituate, is holding a Christmas bazaar Friday, Dec. 9, 3-9 p.m., and Saturday, Dec. 10, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Features maids of honor pastry, cookie trays, wreaths, boxwood topiaries, swags, cemetery boxes, table centerpieces, Candy Cupboard with peanut butter balls, fudge, and more, handmade crafts, silent auction, penny social, vendors and artisans, children’s area, live music and more. The café will be open for hot meals. Bring a $10 grocery store gift card for the food pantry holiday baskets or make an equivalent donation and be eligible to win a prize.
Christ Church, 1643 Lonsdale Ave., Lincoln, will hold its Christmas in the Village Holiday Bazaar on Friday, Dec. 9, 4-8 p.m.; and Saturday, Dec. 10, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Features a bake shop, holiday gifts, kids’ corner, vendors, penny social, snack bar, sweet shop and more.
Christmas in the Country Bazaar at Laurel Grange, 351 Snake Hill Road, North Scituate, on Saturday, Dec. 10, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will include two floors of vendors and crafters.
Living Hope International, 100 Broadway, Pawtucket, will hold its 2nd annual Christmas Bazaar on Friday, Dec. 9, 6-10 p.m., and Saturday, Dec. 10, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
Hope Artiste Village, 1005 Main St., Pawtucket, will hold a holiday fair on Friday, Dec. 9, from 5:30 to 9 p.m.
A Santa’s Chimney Christmas Bazaar will be held at at Laurel Grange, 351 Snake Hill Road, North Scituate, on Sunday, Dec. 11, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Features crafters and vendors and a 50/50 raffle to adopt a local child for Christmas.
Dec. 17
Santa’s Last Stop to Shop Bazaar at Laurel Grange, 351 Snake Hill Road, North Scituate, on Saturday, Dec. 17, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
St Thomas Episcopal Church, 1 Smith Ave., Greenville, will host a Vendor Fair on Saturday, Dec. 17, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Several local vendors will offer a variety of items such as jewelry, crafts, baskets, stained glass and more. Hourly door prizes will be given and there will be face painting and holiday family photos on the Green. Lunch will be served at noon, featuring homemade hot wieners, vegan burgers, chili and a variety homemade sweet treats.
