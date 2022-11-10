Nov. 11-12

Holy Trinity Parish will hold its annual Christmas Bazaar and Craft Fair on Saturday, Nov. 12, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., in the Norm Malo Hall at the former Msgr. Gadoury School, 1371 Park Ave., which is handicap accessible. Features a gift certificate raffle, split the pot, themed basket and special raffles, vendors, homemade pastries, fudge and a candy booth. Santa will be available for photos. The kitchen will be open for lunch with dynamites, hamburgers, hot dogs and more.

