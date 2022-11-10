Nov. 11-12
Holy Trinity Parish will hold its annual Christmas Bazaar and Craft Fair on Saturday, Nov. 12, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., in the Norm Malo Hall at the former Msgr. Gadoury School, 1371 Park Ave., which is handicap accessible. Features a gift certificate raffle, split the pot, themed basket and special raffles, vendors, homemade pastries, fudge and a candy booth. Santa will be available for photos. The kitchen will be open for lunch with dynamites, hamburgers, hot dogs and more.
Our Lady Queen of Martyrs Church, Coyle Drive, Seekonk, Mass., will hold its annual Holiday Fair on Friday, Nov. 11, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., and Saturday, Nov. 12, 9 a.m. -4 p.m., in the church basement. Features raffles, jewelry, Christmas decor, toys, hand knits, baked goods, and more. Louise’s Cafe will be open at 10 a.m. both days. Disabled accessible.
Warwick Assembly 15 International Order of Rainbow for Girls will hold a Holiday Craft and Vendor Fair on Saturday, Nov. 12, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., at the Scottish Rite Masonic Temple, 2115 Broad St., Cranston. Features crafts, baked goods, holiday items, candles, and jewelry.
St. James Church, 45 Division S., Manville, will hold its annual Parish Bazaar & Giant Flea Market on Saturday, Nov. 12, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., in the Fr. Brindamour Church Hall and the St. James School building. Features wreaths, centerpieces, handmade ornaments, handcrafted jewelry, crochet and knit goods, gifts for adults and children, baked goods, raffles, penny social, split-the-pot, gift certificates and gift baskets. The kitchen will be open.
Arnold Mills United Methodist Church, 690 Nate Whipple Highway, Cumberland, will host its holiday fair Saturday, Nov. 12, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., in the church hall. A morning café will serve muffins and breakfast pastries from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Homemade food items include stained-glass candy, friendship soup mix, fudge, baked beans, apple pies, and an assortment of baked goods. Handmade crafts feature varied knit goods, holiday decorations and ornaments, teacher gifts, pet items and stocking stuffers. A Timeless Treasures room, garden shop, silent auction and book nook are also included. In recognition of Veterans Day, cards will be available to thank a veteran. Call 401-333-5203.
Burrillville Historical & Preservation Society will hold a holiday bazaar and indoor yard sale on Saturday, Nov. 12 and 19, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., at the Bridgeton School, 16 Laurel Hill Ave., Pascoag. There will be crafts, holiday gifts for sale, a large penny social, bake sale and book sale.
First Congregational Church, UCC of North Attleborough, 675 Old Post Road, North Attleboro, Mass., will hold Oldtown Holiday Faire, Friday, Nov. 11, 5-8 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 12, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Features handmade crafts, plants and nature items along with a treasure table, themed raffle baskets. A light offering of soup and baked goods will be available. Also includes the Not-So-Silent Auction.
Nov. 18-20
Arnolds Mills Community House, 75 Hillside Road, Cumberland, will hold an Art & Craft Holiday Market on Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 19-20, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Local artisans will be selling their handmade arts and crafts including seasonal items, knitwear, jewelry, baked goods, and fudge.
St. John Paul II Parish, 755 Central Ave., Pawtucket, will hold craft fair on Friday, Nov. 18, 9 a.m.-8 p.m.; and Saturday, Nov. 19, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Breakfast, lunch and dinner will be available. Features crafts, books, penny social, plants, tools, baked goods, silent auction and more.
St. Joseph Parish, 1200 Mendon Road, Woonsocket will hold its 2nd annual Holly Jolly Christmas Bazaar on Saturday, Nov. 19, 9 a.m.-6 p.m., in the Good Shepherd School gym. Features raffles, baked goods, handmade items, penny social, flea market, pictures with Santa.
The North Attleborough Historical Society will hold its Christmas Fair on Satuday, Nov. 19, 1-6 p.m., and Sunday, Nov. 20, noon-3 p.m., at two locations, The Little Red Schoolhouse, 263 North Washington St., and the First Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, 75 Park St., both in North Attleboro, Mass. Features raffles, decorated themed Christmas trees, greenery, knitted and baked goods, wine wheel and more. Free off site parking area at Poly Met Parking lot, 282 Broad St., with continuous loop shuttle to all locations.
Nov. 25-27
Olive Branch Lodge, 7 Depot St., Douglas, Mass., will hold a Hometown Holiday Hall on Friday, Nov. 25, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Saturday, Nov, 26, 10 a.m.-8 p.m., and Sunday, Nov. 27, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free admission and free refreshments. All items homemade. All proceeds to benefit the Douglas Scouting Association.
Wesley United Methodist Church, at 55 Woodland St., Lincoln, will host its 55th annual Christmas on the Hill Holiday Bazaar on Saturday, Nov. 19, 9 a.m. -3 p.m. Take a ticket at the door to enter to win a free $100 gas card. There will be crafts, handmade items, hand knits, rice bags, country store, jewelry, book nook, live wreaths, frozen pies, baked items, prepared foods, attic treasures, silent auction, and a breakfast and lunch cafe. Visit www.wesley-umc.org.
