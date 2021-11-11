Nov. 13-14
• Holy Trinity Parish will hold its annual Christmas bazaar on Saturday, Nov. 13, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., in the Norm Malo Hall at the former Msgr. Gadoury School, 1371 Park Ave., Woonsocket, which is handicapped accessible. There will be gift certificate raffles, split-the-pot, themed baskets and special raffles. Many vendors will be on hand. Also, homemade pastries and fudge. Visit Santa, bring the children to take photos with him and give him their wish list. The kitchen will be open for continental breakfast and lunch, which includes dynamites.
• The Anderson House, 15 4th St., Attleboro, Mass., presents its 3rd annual vendor fair on Saturday, Nov. 13, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event features vendors and crafters, gift basket raffle, and more. Admission is free. Visit andersonscouthouse.com .
• St. James Church, 45 Division St., Manville, will hold its annual Parish Bazaar & Giant Flea Market on Saturday, Nov. 13, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., in the Fr. Brindamour Church Hall and the St. James School Building. The event will feature handmade crafts, wreaths, jewelry, baked goods, raffles, penny social and more. A cash raffle will be held with prizes of $1,000, $500 and $250. Only 250 tickets will be sold at a cost of $20 each. Tickets can be purchased in advance at the parish office. The kitchen will be open all day. Call 401-766-1558.
• St. Anthony Church, 1413 Mineral Spring Ave., North Providence, will hold its annual holiday bazaar and flea market on Saturday, Nov. 13, 8 a.m.-3 p.m., and Sunday, Nov. 14, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. The event will feature entertainment, children’s games, penny social, handcrafted items, raffles and more. The kitchen will be open at 11 a.m. with Italian items.
• Burrillville Historical Society will hold its holiday bazaar and indoor yard sale on Saturdays, Nov. 13 and 20, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., at the Bridgeton School, 16 Laurel Hill Ave., Pascoag. There will be holiday gifts, historic cards, a penny social, bake sale, book sale and more.
• Hearts with Hope will hold its fall bazaar on Saturday, Nov. 13 at the Elks Lodge, 380 Social St. The event will include more than 20 vendors and crafters, raffles and more.
• St Joseph Veterans Association, 99 Louise St., is holding its 2nd annual Holiday Extravaganza on Sunday, Nov. 14, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. The Partriots game will be on. The event will include more than 20 vendors and crafters, Santa, raffles, grab bags, roll ups and more.
Nov. 19-20
• Wesley United Methodist Church, at 55 Woodland St., Lincoln, will host its 54th annual Christmas on the Hill Holiday Bazaar on Saturday, Nov. 20, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event will feature quilted items, live wreaths, tree ornaments, crafts, hand-knitted and crocheted Items, homemade baked goods and frozen pies, a Country Store, a Book Nook, jewelry, and attic treasures. A To-Go Café will include breakfast and lunch foods. Masks will be required.
• St. Aidan-St. Patrick Parish, 1460 Diamond Hill Road, Cumberland, will hold its holiday craft and vendor fair on Saturday, Nov. 20, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. The event will feature, holiday wreaths, angels, ornaments, and decorative trees, teacher’s gifts, jewelry, crocheted animals and apparel, soaps, honey and beeswax paintings, penny social and more.
• Georgiaville Baptist Church, 100 Farnum Pike, Smithfield, will hold its Christmas bazaar on Saturday, Nov. 20, from 9 a.m.t o 2 p.m. There will be a raffle, penny social, Christmas room, baked goods handmade items and a snack bar.
• St. John Paul II Parish, 755 Central Ave., Pawtucket, will hold its Christmas bazaar on Friday, Nov. 19, 10:30 a.m.-8 p.m., and Saturday, Nov. 20, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. The event will include crafts, plants, books, silent auction, raffles and a penny social. The kitchen will be open.
• St. Luke Episcopal Church, 670 Weeden St., Pawtucket, will hold its annual Christmas bazaar on Friday, Nov. 29, 4-8 p.m., and Saturday, Nov. 20, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. The event will include raffles, homemade baked goods, crafts, gift baskets, penny social and Grandma’s Attic. Raffles wil be pulled Saturday at 2:30 p.m.
