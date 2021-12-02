Dec 3-5
• BRT Holiday Craft Fair and Festival at Blackstone River Theatre, 549 Broad St., Cumberland, Saturday, Dec. 4, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be 24 vendors on site plus continuous live music, raffles, bake sale, and refreshments. Door prizes will be raffled off from each vendor with proceeds to benefit BRT’s programming.
• The First Baptist Church, 75 Park St., North Attleboro, Mass., will hold a Christmas fair on Saturday, Dec. 4, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., in Fellowship Hall. Included will be the bakery, antiques and collectibles, Christmas Corner, jewelry, crafts, knitted goods, Grandpa’s Attic, the silent auction, and more.
Dec. 10-11
• Christmas in the Village Holiday Bazaar at Christ Church, 1643 Lonsdale Ave., Lincoln, on Friday, Dec. 10, 4-8 p.m.; and Saturday, Dec. 11, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Penny social, raffles, holiday gifts, snack bar and more. For more information, call 401-725-1920.
